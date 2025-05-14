Raptors Mock Draft: Toronto Projected to Take High-Upside French Prospect
Toronto’s history of betting on length, athleticism, and upside makes Noa Essengue an intriguing fit at No. 9.
In Bleacher Report’s latest post-lottery mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman projects the Raptors to select the 18-year-old French forward, who has stood out with his production in Germany’s top league. Essengue remains a raw prospect, but his defensive tools, fluid athleticism, and flashes of face-up scoring have started to push him firmly into lottery range.
Here’s a closer look at the pick and how Essengue could fit into Toronto’s long-term plans.
No. 9: Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm)
Essengue might be one of the biggest upside swings in this year’s draft, which makes him a logical target for a Raptors team that often leans toward long-term development. He checks a lot of familiar boxes: long, mobile, versatile, and still developing. What separates him from previous Toronto projects is how productive he has already been at the professional level.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 194 pounds, Essengue moves like a wing but has the reach of a center. He turned 18 in December, making him one of the youngest players in the draft. Despite his age, he was a key contributor this season for Ratiopharm Ulm in both the German BBL and EuroCup. In 18 EuroCup games, he averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks in under 24 minutes per game while shooting 56% from the field. His three-point shot remains inconsistent at 29%, but he regularly gets to the free-throw line, averaging 5.6 free throws per game.
Essengue brings energy in transition, attacks open space off the dribble, and finishes with control. He flashes real face-up potential, using spins, euro-steps, and wrong-footed layups off either hand. Off the ball, his feel stands out. He cuts decisively, finds open space, and puts himself in position for lobs, dump-offs, and second-chance points.
The swing skill is the jumper. Essengue has made year-over-year progress as a shooter, and his 73% free throw mark provides reason for optimism. His form is clean, and his touch around the basket is solid. If he can extend his range beyond the arc, his offensive profile becomes far more dynamic.
On defense, Essengue has the length and mobility to guard multiple positions. He can protect the rim, switch onto guards, and make plays as a help defender. He racks up deflections, closes space quickly, and has the motor to stay involved throughout the play. The next step will be getting stronger so he can hold his ground against bigger forwards and finish through contact more consistently.
For the Raptors, Essengue would be a long-term investment in two-way potential. He does not yet have a clearly defined offensive role, but he plays hard, processes the game well, and fits the modern mold of a switchable forward. If the shot continues to come along and his frame develops, he could become a versatile, impactful player on both ends of the floor.