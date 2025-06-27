Toronto Raptors Release Summer League Schedule Starting Next Month
The Toronto Raptors will open NBA Summer League play on July 11 in Las Vegas, kicking off a four-game preliminary schedule that features matchups against Chicago, Orlando, Denver, and Golden State.
The opener against the Bulls is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Toronto will then face the Magic on July 13, the Nuggets on July 15, and the Warriors on July 17 to wrap up the opening round.
All 30 NBA teams will participate in this year’s NBA 2K26 Summer League, with each team guaranteed at least five games. After the first four, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 19, with the championship game scheduled for July 20. Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs will play a fifth and final game between July 18 and 20.
While Toronto has yet to officially announce its full roster or coaching staff, several key names are expected to headline the group.
Collin Murray-Boyles is set to make his Summer League debut after being selected ninth overall earlier this week. The 6-foot-7 forward from South Carolina is a versatile, defense-first player who should shine as a one-on-one stopper in Vegas.
Second-round pick Alijah Martin is also expected to take the floor. The Florida guard played a key role in helping to lead the Gators to a national championship this year. He brings toughness, physicality, and scoring upside to Toronto’s backcourt.
The Raptors are also expected to feature Chucky Hepburn, an undrafted guard out of Louisville who agreed to a two-way deal after the draft. Hepburn is another impactful defender and should bolster Toronto’s group of point-of-attack stoppers.
In the frontcourt, Clifford Omoruyi is reportedly joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal, per The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The 6-foot-11 Alabama big man is a physical, rim-running center with SEC pedigree and shot-blocking instincts.
Ja’Kobe Walter, Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick, is expected to return for his second Summer League appearance. The Raptors are expected to give the 6-foot-5 guard more on-ball reps this year, with a focus on his development as a secondary ball handler.
Jonathan Mogbo, selected in the second round last year, should also suit up as he continues to expand his game. The 6-foot-8 forward out of San Francisco adds defensive versatility and short-roll playmaking.
Jamal Shead, a hard-nosed defender from Houston taken in the second round in 2024, is likely to see action after an impressive rookie campaign last season.
Ulrich Chomche, one of the youngest players in the 2024 draft, is expected to return after missing the second half of last season due to injury. The Raptors continue to view the raw big man as a long-term developmental piece.
Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden, AJ Lawson, and Colin Castleton are also candidates to round out the roster. All four spent time with the Raptors last season and bring valuable depth and Summer League experience.
Toronto’s full Summer League roster and coaching assignments are expected to be released in the coming days.