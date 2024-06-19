Raptors Repeatedly Connected to Miami's Freshman Forward
It sounds like Kyshawn George won't be sliding into the second round.
The freshman wing out of Miami had been pegged to the Toronto Raptors at No. 31 in at least one mock draft recently, but George received an invite to the NBA Draft and is now believed to be a lock at some point in the first round next week. The 20-year-old is now receiving plenty of attention as a potential pick for Toronto at No. 19, according to ESPN and Bleacher Report.
"Which direction the Raptors decide to go with this pick might indicate how much longer they intend to retool, entering what might be more of a transition season due to the youth of their roster. George would be a long-view pick, and appears to be trending as a top-20 selection after earning a green-room invite," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote.
George is a bit of a project as a late developer who started just 16 of his 32 games at Miami this past year, averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. He shot 40.8% from three-point range and has scouts excited about his potential as a bit of a playmaking and floor-spacing wing with a 6-foot-7 frame and 6-foot-10.25 wingspan.
Considering his age and George's playmaking upside, there's a lot to be excited about. He showed flashes as a shot creator and looks like someone who combines impressive size with growing guard skills.
The issue, though, is George's relative lack of athleticism. He didn't test particularly well at the combine with disappointing results in the jumping drills and speed tests. That lack of bust could put a cap on his upside as he's unlikely to develop into a high-end finisher or one-on-one playmaker without a more explosive step.
Part of that could just be growing pains for George who is still maturing in his body after a late growth spurt that reshaped his potential. Some time developing his body in the G League with a workout plan should help George maximize his skills at the next level.
For Toronto, George isn't quite the defensive-minded wing the organization really needs. His size gives him some defensive versatility to slot in beside Scottie Barnes, but he's not much of a defensive stopper right now. But considering Toronto's need for three-point shooting and size, George could make some sense. He'd be an upside swing for an organization that could really use an influx in talent over the next few years.