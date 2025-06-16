NBA Insider Reveals Toronto Raptors’ Potential Plans for Lottery Pick
The Toronto Raptors are shaping up to be a team to watch heading into next week’s NBA Draft, with growing speculation that their lottery pick could be on the move.
Toronto’s No. 9 selection is “increasingly viewed as perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded,” according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Fischer reports the Raptors are exploring the idea of moving down the board rather than out of the first round entirely.
Toronto has cast a wide net in the pre-draft process, working out prospects projected throughout the draft. That kind of preparation points to a front office keeping all options open as it weighs potential scenarios ahead of a pivotal offseason.
This year’s draft is considered one of the deeper classes in recent memory. While the top two picks stand out, the next tier of talent stretches well into the early second round. That depth could give the Raptors confidence in finding value later in the draft if the right trade-down opportunity emerges.
Still, trading down would mark a shift in approach. Under Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster, Toronto has never moved down or out of the first round on draft night. The front office has typically stayed put, making whatever pick the organization owned following the season.
The current roster has few pressing needs outside of a young backup center. With a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Brandon Ingram, the Raptors appear focused on taking a step forward. Reports continue to suggest Toronto may prioritize more immediate contributors over another developmental swing.
Whether they hold onto the No. 9 pick or use it as part of a broader effort to accelerate the timeline, the Raptors enter draft week with flexibility, options, and a reputation for bold moves when opportunity knocks.