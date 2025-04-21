Raptors' RJ Barrett Shares Reason Behind Free Throw Struggles This Year
RJ Barrett needed a break.
You could see it in the way he played down the stretch. As the Toronto Raptors faded from the playoff race and the season wore on, Barrett began to slow. His drives lost burst, his finishing dulled, and the defensive energy that stood out early started to wane.
It was understandable.
Barrett went from representing Canada at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 straight into the NBA season, then followed that with a trip to Paris for the Olympics last summer. By the time the second half of this past season rolled around, he was running on fumes. For nearly two years, it has been non-stop basketball.
“I’m done. I’m tired,” he said during his season-ending media availability. “A little break will be nice.”
The clearest sign of that exhaustion showed up at the free throw line. Barrett had been a 72% shooter in New York and 74% dating back to his second season, but from the moment he arrived in Toronto, those numbers dipped.
Through 90 games with the Raptors, Barrett has hit just 63% of his free throws. He led the team in attempts this past season, but too often left points on the table.
“I’ve been a better free throw shooter than what I was this year, so I’m not worried about it,” said Barrett who acknowledged fatigue played a role. “I’m just gonna go into the summer and work on them. I’ll be alright. I’ve had way better seasons.”
Even a small improvement would go a long way.
If Barrett were simply a league-average free throw shooter on his volume, he would have added nearly a point per game to his scoring average. It also would have made him more reliable in late-game situations, where the Raptors often struggled, rather than a risk to split a pair or miss both.
Barrett knows what comes next: rest, a reset, and a focus on the fundamentals. If he can come back with a fresher body and a sharper touch, the flashes the Raptors saw this year might finally become the norm.