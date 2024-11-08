Raptors Share Update on Injured Rookie 1st Round Pick
Ja'Kobe Walter can't catch a break.
For the second time this season, Walter will be sidelined indefinitely with an AC joint injury he suffered in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Raptors announced Friday. Walter will be out for at least one week before the injury is reevaluated by team medical personnel.
The latest sprain is a reaggravation of the AC joint injury Walter suffered before training camp when he collided with Scottie Barnes during informal team workouts. The original injury forced Walter to miss all of training camp, the preseason, and the first five games of the regular season before finally seeing action earlier this month.
Walter has played in just four games this season due to his ongoing shoulder sprain. In limited action, he's averaging 2.5 points on 18.8% shooting but has looked like a feisty on-ball defender and someone who is willing to fight for loose balls.
It's the latest in a slew of injuries that have plagued Toronto to start this season. The Raptors continue to be without Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk indefinitely. Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day with a pelvic injury that's kept him sidelined since Toronto's season opener. On Wednesday, Jonathan Mogbo was forced to exit early with a hip injury too.
Without Walter, expect Jamison Battle to see more playing time off the bench as another floor-spacing sharpshooter for Toronto. It's possible the Raptors opt to bring back DJ Carton who was assigned to the G League after opening the year with the big club.
Walter will miss at least the next four games before his status will be updated following Toronto's road trip.