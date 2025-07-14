Toronto Raptors Roster Watch: AJ Lawson Shines, Rotation Battles Heat Up in Vegas
The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 in Summer League, but the biggest developments are coming in the competition for rotation roles and back-end roster spots. With multiple players on non-guaranteed contracts or fighting for regular season minutes, early performances are already starting to shape the conversation heading into training camp.
Here’s where things stand after two games:
Ulrich Chomche is making Colin Castleton unnecessary
Ulrich Chomche has made the most of his minutes. He is still raw, but his touch, mobility, and feel as a passer have stood out early. He is making plays defensively and competing with poise for a player still only 19. It’s not a good sign for Colin Castleton, who hasn’t stood out much and remains on a non-guaranteed deal for training camp. If Toronto is deciding between the two for developmental minutes, Chomche looks like the more promising investment.
AJ Lawson is carrying the offence and proving his value
AJ Lawson has scored 43 points through two games and has been Toronto’s most reliable offensive player. He’s shooting 6-for-10 from three, getting to the free-throw line, and hitting tough shots when the offence stalls. At times, he has carried the Raptors’ scoring load with smart cutting, confident shot-making, and strong off-ball movement. Lawson is on a non-guaranteed deal, but if the Raptors are looking for scoring off the bench, he is making that decision much easier.
Jonathan Mogbo isn’t backing down from Collin Murray-Boyles
Jonathan Mogbo has been one of Toronto’s most consistent contributors. He’s defending in space, attacking closeouts, running in transition, and staying active around the rim. Even after moving to the bench in Game 2, Mogbo continued to impact the game on both ends. Collin Murray-Boyles showed flashes in his Summer League debut, but Mogbo isn’t giving up his spot without a fight. This could be a real rotation battle heading into the season.
Ja’Kobe Walter hasn’t separated from the wing group yet
Ja’Kobe Walter has been steady, but not a standout. He has been asked to do more on offence than he likely will during the regular season, and while he’s competed hard and made a few timely shots, he hasn’t done anything to leap ahead of Ochai Agbaji or Gradey Dick. Walter defends, takes shots confidently, and is clearly part of Toronto’s long-term plans, but he hasn’t separated himself in Summer League yet.
Jamal Shead still leads the backup point guard race, but the gap is narrow
Jamal Shead remains the most experienced of Toronto’s defensive-minded guards and should have the inside track to backup point guard minutes during the regular season. But through two games, he hasn’t run away from the competition. Shead has had some good moments, including a big three late in the win over Orlando, but he’s also had trouble finishing and creating easy offence in the halfcourt.
Alijah Martin and Chucky Hepburn are both pushing. Martin is tough, athletic, and fearless at the point of attack. Hepburn is a physical, disruptive defender who has forced multiple turnovers. Shead is still at the top of that group, but training camp could turn into a real battle.