NBA Insider Shares Latest on Raptors Interest in De'Aaron Fox
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly inquired about the availability of Sacramento Kings’ star point guard De’Aaron Fox ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
Toronto is among the teams that have expressed interest in Fox, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. However, the extent of the Raptors’ pursuit remains unclear as the organization continues to explore ways to build around Scottie Barnes.
What Fox Would Bring to Toronto
Fox would provide the Raptors with a dynamic point guard and a legitimate offensive engine alongside Barnes. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.1 points and 6.2 assists per game this season, though his three-point shooting has dipped to 32.1% after hitting a career-high 36.9% last season.
Toronto has been searching for a “significant piece” to complement Barnes, as Sportsnet’s Michael Grange has previously reported. While New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been the most widely discussed name linked to the Raptors, Fox would bring a different dimension, offering elite speed, shot creation, and playmaking in the backcourt.
Challenges in Acquiring Fox
Acquiring Fox would likely require Toronto to part with Immanuel Quickley, who signed a five-year deal with the Raptors last summer. Quickley has been limited to just nine games this season due to injury, making his current trade value uncertain.
Fox has one more season remaining on his contract beyond this year, but reports indicate he may prefer to join the San Antonio Spurs when his deal expires. Trading for a player who could leave in free agency following next season would be a significant gamble for a Raptors team that isn’t currently positioned to contend for a championship.
Will the Raptors Make a Move?
Toronto is widely expected to make at least one move before the deadline, likely involving its expiring contracts as the organization looks to offload veteran players. A trade for Fox appears unlikely unless the Raptors pivot from their current approach and view him as a long-term piece next to Barnes.
At this point, Toronto seems more likely to act as a facilitator in a Fox trade, helping another team acquire the Kings’ star while taking back future assets. The Raptors have also been connected to Jimmy Butler trade talks as a potential third team in a deal involving the Miami Heat.