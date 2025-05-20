Raptors Said to Have Interviewed Duke Guard Projected to Go in Second Round
Sion James won’t be the flashiest name in the draft, but his defensive edge, maturity, and evolving offensive game make him an intriguing fit for the Toronto Raptors.
The 22-year-old Duke guard met with Toronto at the NBA Draft Combine, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, and is projected to go in the late second round by both ESPN and Bleacher Report. He could be in play at pick No. 39 or as an undrafted free agent.
James spent four seasons at Tulane before transferring to Duke for a fifth-year senior season. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a steal in 25.5 minutes per game, carving out a role as a defensive leader and steady playmaker.
At 6-foot-4 ½ and 217 pounds with a 6-foot-6 ½ wingspan, James brings physicality and effort on the defensive end. He guards multiple positions, competes on every possession, and consistently makes the right reads in help coverage.
Offensively, he keeps things simple. He moves the ball, makes smart decisions, and rarely turns it over. While he lacks the handle to create off the bounce, he is a capable passer in the flow of the offence and plays with poise under pressure.
The biggest question is his jumper. James shot 38.1% from three as a senior at Tulane and 41.3% this past season at Duke, but on modest volume with just 75 total attempts. Encouragingly, he also raised his free throw percentage from 68.9% over his first four seasons to 81% at Duke, another sign of potential growth as a shooter.
He does not offer much off the dribble and has not shown a reliable floater or midrange game. If the shooting does not hold, his offensive impact may be limited.
Still, James fits Toronto’s second-round blueprint. He defends, competes, and plays a selfless style. These are traits the Raptors have continued to prioritize under head coach Darko Rajaković.
If the jumper proves real, James could carve out a role as a two-way contributor. He is the kind of low-risk role player Toronto has found value in before.