Raptors Start Road Trip With Trap Game vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Details

• Matchup: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, March 18

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: United Center | Chicago, IL

What channel is Raptors vs. Bulls on?

Raptors vs. Bulls will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Raptors vs. Bulls live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (DOUBTFUL - thumb)

Bulls injury report

• PF Noa Essengue (OUT - shoulder)

• PF Zach Collins (OUT - toe)

• PG Anfernee Simons (OUT - wrist)

• SG Jaden Ivey (OUT - knee)

• SF Isaac Okoro (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• PG Collin Sexton (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Bulls preview

The Raptors are starting a five-game road trip as they take on the Bulls, and the hope is to get things started off on the right foot. The Raptors are fighting for positioning amidst a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture, so every win counts as the season winds down into the final quarter or so of games.

The hope for the Raptors is that they can find a way to play like they did last time against the Bulls, when the team started off the second half of the season. The Raptors won 110-101 in Chicago and they are looking for a season series sweep after also winning the series opener in Toronto early last month.

The Raptors weren't particularly dominant in their win against the Bulls the last time around and no game on the road is easy, so Toronto needs to use the two days they've had off and draw as much energy as they can from that.

The Bulls are just 4-8 in their games since the last meeting between the two teams, showing that Chicago hasn't found much success with its new cast of characters. The Bulls were the most dynamic team at the trade deadline, swapping out nearly half of its roster in hopes of finding something fresh, but they haven't been able to build a ton of chemistry on the fly.

One of the Raptors' biggest strengths this season has been their chemistry, so they need to use that to the best of their abilities if they want to come out on top.

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