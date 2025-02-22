Raptors Share Injury Report Ahead of Showdown With Suns
Scottie Barnes is good to go despite what initially appeared to be a concerning ankle injury Friday night against the Miami Heat.
The Toronto Raptors forward rolled his ankle in the first half while contesting a shot from Bam Adebayo. He immediately went down in pain and had to be helped to the bench, struggling to put weight on his foot. After a brief stint on the bench, Barnes hobbled to the locker room, where team staff retaped his ankle.
He returned shortly after but didn’t quite look like himself.
The 23-year-old shot just 1-for-6 in the second half and lacked the same aggressiveness he showed earlier in the game.
“He was not running and he was not as explosive,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said post-game. “He was not playing with the same force he played before then, but hopefully, he's going to be fine going forward.”
Barnes previously missed two games this season with a right ankle sprain that initially appeared more severe.
Fortunately for Toronto, he isn’t listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
The Raptors may, however, be without starting center Jakob Poeltl, who is questionable as he works his way back from a hip pointer injury. The veteran center has missed the last six games. Toronto will also remain without Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche.
Phoenix, meanwhile, will be on the second night of a back-to-back. They are expected to be without Cody Martin who remains sidelined with a sports hernia.