Raptors Reveal How Much Scottie Barnes' Hand is Impacting His Play
Scottie Barnes can barely shoot right now.
It’s been evident for a while. His right hand has been bothering him for nearly a month, and it’s not getting any better. Since March 7, he’s shooting just 40% from the floor and an ice-cold 25% from three. He’s clearly hurting.
“He needs rest for that hand in order to heal it and to be OK,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Thursday, after Barnes was upgraded from questionable to available despite the injury.
The problem? Toronto can’t afford to rest him.
Barnes has already missed 15 games this season. If he misses more than 17, he becomes ineligible for postseason awards. Realistically, he’s unlikely to earn league-wide recognition this year. But an All-NBA nod would trigger a roughly $46 million bonus on his next contract. That possibility, however remote, remains significant.
Still, the injury is hurting his case more than helping it. He’s looked out of rhythm and unable to dominate weaker opponents the way a franchise cornerstone should. He went 4-for-14 against the Bulls on Tuesday, and just 4-for-12 against a depleted Sixers team the game before.
“If you’re trying to shoot a ball with three fingers, [it] definitely changes your shot and mechanics and force and all of that,” Rajaković said. “That’s a big part of it.”
But the Raptors are still sending Barnes out there.
“He's really trying to go out there and play as many games as possible,” said Rajaković who noted Barnes’ missed time earlier this year. “He’s really trying to play through as many games, and to be available to find the rhythm and really to build that capacity.”
In theory, it makes sense. Barnes played just 60 games last season. If the goal is to become a player who can handle 80-plus games including a playoff run, these reps matter.
But the reality is this: the Raptors have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason. The only thing left to play for is lottery positioning.
And that’s the dilemma the Raptors and Barnes are facing: keep pushing through pain to chase a slim personal incentive, or shut it down to protect both the player and the team’s long-term future. Right now, Barnes is choosing to play. But with each missed shot, the cost of that choice becomes harder to ignore.