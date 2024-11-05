Raptors Reveal Results of Further Testing for Scottie Barnes
It's good news for Scottie Barnes.
Further testing on Barnes' fractured right orbital bone has determined surgery will not be necessary, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters in Denver on Monday night.
Barnes suffered the fracture when he was inadvertently hit in the face by Nikola Jokic who was trying to corral a rebound when his elbow connected with Barnes' right eye. Barnes immediately left the game in pain before being ruled out.
The injury occurred a week ago and Barnes is expected to need at least two more weeks before he'll be reevaluated by team medical personnel. Toronto needed to wait for the swelling to dissipate before determining its next steps.
Avoiding surgery should allow Barnes to return to full strength sooner rather than later. It remains unclear exactly how long he'll need before he returns. He'll be out through the middle of November and miss at least seven more games for the Raptors.
Toronto will once again be without Immanuel Quickley on Monday night as he continues to tend to a pelvic bruise he suffered in the season opener. He too remains without a timetable for a return although he is not expected to be too far away.
The Raptors will also be without Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown who have been out since the start of the season and do not have a timeline to return.
Ochai Agbaji will continue to fill in for Barnes in the starting lineup with Davion Mitchell sliding into spot vacated by Quickley.