Raptors Players Reveal the Most Iconic Player in Franchise History
Who is the most iconic Toronto Raptors player of all time?
When it comes to the greatest of all time, there seems to be a consensus around Kyle Lowry. The former point guard isn't the most talented player in Raptors history, but his body of work over nine seasons with the organization has him atop the organization's all-time leaderboard.
But when it comes to the most iconic player in franchise history, the answer seems to be different. To Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, and Ochai Agbaji the answer is obvious: Vince Carter.
Carter was Toronto's first superstar and one of the most recognizable and entertaining athletes in the league during his tenure with the Raptors. For the better part of seven seasons, he drew fans in from across the country, spreading the gospel of basketball from coast to coast.
For four seasons, Carter led the NBA in overall fan voting for the All-Star game. He became synonymous with Raptors basketball thanks to his high-flying theatrics and iconic 2000 dunk contest. Without him, it's hard to imagine what Raptors basketball would be like in Toronto and across the country.
"The Carter effect is real. It was Vince who inspired kids across Toronto and Canada, who got a basketball into their hands and inspired them to take flight, as he did so many times in our jersey,” Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri said in a press release.
The end of Carter's tenure left a sour taste in the mouths of Raptors fans. In 2004, Toronto traded him to the New Jersey Nets in what will go down as one of the worst trades in franchise history.
But for the rest of the NBA world, Carter's legacy will always be associated with Toronto and the Raptors will always be Carter's team.