Raptors Forward Earns NBA Recognition Following Exceptional Week
Scottie Barnes wanted more recognition.
On Monday, he got it. The NBA named the Toronto Raptors forward the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14, marking the first time in his career he’s earned the honor.
Barnes led Toronto to a 3-0 record, averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, six assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 46.8% from the field and posted two double-doubles during the stretch. His all-around performance fueled Toronto’s best week of the season, showing his ability to impact games on both ends of the floor.
Toronto made significant strides defensively, surrendering just 99.7 points per 100 possessions over the three-game stretch, the second-best defensive rating in the league during that span. Barnes played a key role in the turnaround, taking on a variety of defensive assignments. Whether guarding Paolo Banchero, Jalen Johnson, or Larry Nance Jr., Barnes showcased his trademark versatility.
“I feel like I'm a great defender. I feel like it doesn't really get talked about enough,” Barnes told reporters Sunday. “I guard whoever. I can play one through five, guard whoever. That's what I pride myself on. Every time I step on the floor, that's what I'm ready to do.”
His week began with a near triple-double against the Orlando Magic, where he tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. On Thursday, he delivered another standout performance in Atlanta, putting up 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists in a win over the Hawks. Barnes capped off the week with his best game yet, recording 24 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in another victory against Atlanta on Saturday.
“When this guy, in the next couple of years, when he continues putting this type of work and intentional work, we’re going to be talking about one of the best players in the league,” Rajaković said.