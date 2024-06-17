Raptors Scottie Barnes Details His Offseason Training Plans & Areas of Growth
Scottie Barnes is preparing to take another step forward.
Last season was the jump forward the Toronto Raptors had hoped for from Barnes. After a stagnant sophomore season, the 22-year-old point guard became an All-Star thanks to an impressive improvement in his offensive efficiency and playmaking prowess.
Now Barnes is looking to repeat that with another summer of intense training.
"I've been working on a ton of mid-range moves, a ton of read-and-reaction, off-the-ball dribble, just trying to read the defenders," Barnes said on a recent Twitch stream. "If they're cutting me off, making a secondary move if they cut me off no matter if they’re on the side of me, no matter if they’re in front of me. Using my bumps, rising up over top of the defenders."
Barnes had been a 36.1% shooter from 16 feet out to the three-point line as a sophomore but saw his long mid-range efficiency jump to 44.6% last season. His True Shooting percentage improved by four percentage points despite his increased workload thanks in large part to his growing three-point stroke which jumped up six percentage points this past year.
The hope is Barnes can continue to get his three-point shooting stroke better. He said it feels "amazing" and he's been working on his off-ball skills too.
"A lot of catch-and-shoot from corners, spot-ups from the wing, top of the key, extending my range, and then just working on my pickups off the dribble," he 6-foot-7 forward said.
Off the court, Barnes has been using his time in the weight room to get stronger and improve his arm and leg strength, he said. He's trying to bulk up to allow him to better attack defenders and bully opposing players in the paint.
Barnes is expected to sign a multi-year max extension with Toronto at some point his offseason and will be healthy and ready to go following season-ending surgery on his hand late last year.