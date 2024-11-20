Raptors Share Exciting Update For Multiple Rotation Players
The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the mend.
For the first time this season, Toronto had almost everyone available for practice Wednesday morning. Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Ja’Kobe Walter all took part in the team’s practice as the trio nears a return this year.
Barnes has been working out with goggles on ahead of his return to the court following an orbital bone fracture he suffered when Nikola Jokic inadvertently hit him in the eye late last month. The injury has forced Barnes to miss 11 games for Toronto. The plan is to see how Barnes reacts after practice before making a judgement on his availability moving forward, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said.
Brown participated in his first practice following offseason knee surgery. He’s been doing conditioning work off to the side for the better part of the last month and is now ramping up toward his return. It sounds like he may need a little bit longer to get his conditioning back, but he shouldn’t be out too much longer.
Walter went through a full practice and the team is just waiting to see how he reacts before deciding on his next steps. He’s missed six games after reaggravating an AC joint injury he suffered before training camp.
Kelly Olynyk is working his way back but has yet to be cleared for contact as he continues to deal with a back injury. He participated in the non-contact portion of workouts Wednesday but will be out for at least a little while longer.
Immanuel Quickley sounds like he’s the furthest from his return as he continues to deal with a UCL sprain. Toronto is not considering surgery for Quickley who will continue to rehab before returning likely next month.