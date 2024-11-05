Raptors Share Immanuel Quickley's Game Status in Latest Injury Report
Immanuel Quickley is expected to need some more time.
The Toronto Raptors have once again listed Quickley as doubtful to play Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings as he continues to deal with a pelvic injury he suffered in Toronto's season opener. It'll likely be the seventh straight game he's missed with the injury.
Quickley did travel with the team on its two-week road trip and it seems as though he's not too far away from returning. It does, however, appear to be a tricky injury and the Raptors are unclear when Quickley will be ready to go for his return.
Toronto continues to be without Scottie Barnes as he tends to an orbital bone fracture. He's expected to be out for at least two more weeks before Toronto will re-evaluate his status. By avoiding surgery, Barnes shouldn't need much more than a few more weeks.
Both Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown remain out for Toronto with no timetable for a return this season. Both players are with the Raptors on their five-game West Coast road trip that'll span the next week.
Sacramento is expected to be near full strength Wednesday night with Kevin Huerter's status in question following two straight games he's been sidelined with an illness.
Toronto upset the Kings this past Saturday, sneaking out an overtime victory thanks to a stellar performance from RJ Barrett. This time, though, the Raptors are +10.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 22.2%. The total for the game is 237.5.