Raptors Share Injury Update on RJ Barrett
The Toronto Raptors will have to wait a little longer before finally seeing their fully healthy roster this season.
RJ Barrett has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic as he continues to deal with an illness that has sidelined him for the last three games. Toronto had hoped Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley would all share the court together for the first time this season, but that will have to wait.
Quickley made his return on Wednesday after missing six weeks with a sprained UCL. Although he played on a minutes restriction in his first game back, the 25-year-old guard is expected to have no limitations on Friday. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown will also be available after sitting out one game to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.
Toronto has also made roster moves to give its young players more opportunities. Rookie Jonathan Mogbo has been assigned to the G League after falling out of the rotation with Kelly Olynyk back healthy. Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and A.J. Lawson have also been sent to the G League for additional playing time.
The Orlando Magic are dealing with a slew of injuries of their own. Key players Paolo Banchero (return to competition reconditioning) and Franz Wagner (right oblique tear) have been ruled out, along with Gary Harris (left hamstring strain), Moritz Wagner (torn ACL), and Mac McClung (G League assignment). Anthony Black (low back soreness) is listed as questionable, while Trevelin Queen is probable as he recovers from an illness.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena.