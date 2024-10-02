Raptors Share Their Plan For Davion Mitchell This Season
Protect the rim.
That’s generally Rule No. 1 when it comes to installing a defensive scheme in the NBA. Despite all the talk of three-point shooting these days, the easiest points still come at the hoop. It’s why stout center play is so important and why 18 of the last 20 Defensive Player of the Year awards have been centers or power forwards.
And yet, the Toronto Raptors are changing how they look at defense this year.
“For us, M.I.G., the most important guy, is going to be the guy who is guarding the ball, everything starts there,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said during media day earlier this week.
Toronto has spent all summer focusing on the important of ball pressure and playing tough at the point of attack. The organization has preached active hands, aggressiveness, and feisty perimeter defense.
For Toronto’s new backup point guard Davion Mitchell, the organization’s focus on ball pressure is music to his ears.
“I think that's the reason why I'm in this league,” Mitchell told reporters in Montreal following the first day of training camp. “I mean, just playing defense, putting pressure on the ball, and disrupting people offensively.”
Three years into Mitchell’s career, the former No. 9 pick is still finding a role for himself. He’s proven to be the kind of tough on-ball defense Toronto has been looking for, but the rest of his game has left something to be desired. He makes silly defensive mistakes off the ball and his offensive game remains a work-in-progress.
The Raptors are challenging Mitchell to change that. They’ve spent the summer harping on Mitchell’s defensive focus off the ball and making sure he’s not giving up easy buckets by overhelping or getting caught a step slow.
On the other end, Mitchell is going to have plenty of opportunities with the ball in his hands. He’ll start the year as Toronto’s lead guard off the bench and the player tasked with running the second unit.
“I'm encouraging him to play freely, if he gets open shots, take a shot,” Rajaković told reporters in Montreal. “I want him to feel comfortable playing pick-and-rolls and also finding his teammates.”
Last year’s stats suggest Mitchell was an above-average pick-and-roll handler, albeit in a small sample size. He generated 0.96 points per pick-and-roll possession over 82 possessions last year, putting him in the 77th percentile in the league. Off the ball, he shot 42.2% on catch-and-shoot threes over the final 41 games of his season.
Toronto is hoping for more of that as Mitchell enters the last year of his rookie contract. The organization wants Mitchell to continue to bring that defensive intensity he’s known for while expanding his game as a steady force off the bench.
“I just want him to feel that he has a fresh start,” Rajaković told reporters.
For Mitchell, who was in and out of the Kings’ rotation last year, a fresh start on a team leaning into his skill set is exactly the kind of opportunity he needs.