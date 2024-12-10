Raptors Share Injury Updates With Scottie Barnes & Immanuel Quickley Sidelined
Scottie Barnes is likely to miss some time.
The Toronto Raptors forward was seen wearing a medical walking boot Tuesday morning after suffering a right ankle sprain in the third quarter Monday night against the New York Knicks. Initial X-Rays came back negative for a fracture, but the team will have further imaging done on Wednesday before more information is made public.
Barnes was seen walking with a noticeable limp and did not participate in practice Tuesday. The team is officially calling it an ankle sprain, though the specifics remain unclear for the moment.
The injury occurred when Barnes attempted to grab a defensive rebound and collided with Karl-Anthony Towns. He remained on the ground for several moments before being helped to the locker room by two teammates. He was unable to put pressure on the foot and was quickly ruled out by the team.
Barnes only just returned from an orbital bone fracture late last month that sidelined him for 11 games earlier this year. Toronto went 2-9 over the stretch, falling to last in the NBA before Barnes’ return.
Imaging on Immanuel Quickley’s sprained left UCL came back, and he is “progressing,” team personnel said. He has yet to returned to practice and it’s unclear when he’ll be available to play.
Without Barnes, the Raptors will likely bump Davion Mitchell back into the starting lineup alongside RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Jakob Poeltl.
Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game across 14 appearances this year.