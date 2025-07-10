Toronto Raptors Sign Alijah Martin to Two-Way Contract Ahead of Summer League Debut
The Toronto Raptors have officially signed second-round pick Alijah Martin to a two-way contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal comes just ahead of Martin’s expected Summer League debut on Friday in Las Vegas.
Martin, selected 39th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, is coming off a standout season at the University of Florida where he played a pivotal role in the Gators’ run to the national championship. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35% from three-point range.
Though Martin played just one year at Florida, he brought four seasons of experience with him from Florida Atlantic. He helped guide the Owls to a Final Four appearance in 2023 and became just the fourth player in NCAA Division I history to reach the Final Four with two different programs.
Given he was the 39th pick, it’s somewhat of a surprise to see Martin signed to a two-way contract rather than a standard NBA deal. The Raptors gave standard contracts to second-round picks Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead last year, but have opted for a more developmental approach with Martin.
He becomes Toronto’s third two-way player, joining Ulrich Chomche and Chucky Hepburn, and takes the spot vacated by Jared Rhoden, who was waived earlier this offseason. The decision also leaves one open roster spot for training camp, with AJ Lawson, Collin Castleton, and potentially others in contention for a final spot.
Martin will likely begin the season with Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate, but could be called up if he shows progress at the next level.
The Raptors continue to prioritize two-way ability and defensive intensity in their developmental pipeline. Martin offers a proven track record, college experience, and scoring upside. Now he’ll have the opportunity to prove he belongs.