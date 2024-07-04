Raptors Fill Roster With Another 2nd Round Pick Now Signed
The Toronto Raptors are giving Jamal Shead a guaranteed deal.
The No. 45 pick reportedly turned down "over a dozen" two-way opportunities on draft night, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, and will now reportedly ink a three-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto elected to use the three-year second-round pick exception to sign Shead and Jonathan Mogbo who will reportedly earn $1.86 million next season. Their deals will climb to $1.96 million guaranteed in 2025-26 before Toronto holds a $2.3 million team option for the following season.
The Raptors could have inked both second-round picks to four-year contracts for slightly more money, but that would have resulted in Mogbo and Shead becoming unrestricted free agents in 2028 as opposed to restricted free agents in 2027.
With Mogbo and Shead under contract, Toronto now has roughly $7 million in salary cap flexibility below the luxury tax for next season. That number includes Sasha Vezenkov's fully guaranteed contract for next season despite rumors that the 28-year-old is preparing to leave Toronto for a new contract in Europe, per EuroHoops.
Once Toronto signs Ulrich Chomche, who is expected to receive a two-way contract, the Raptors will have a full roster for next season with 15 players on guaranteed contracts and three two-way spots filled.
The Raptors will have to either make a trade or waive at least one player on a guaranteed deal to clear up a roster spot for a free-agency addition.
Expect Shead to complete for backup point guard minutes alongside Davion Mitchell behind Toronto's starting point guard Immanuel Quickely.
Shead averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for Houston last season and earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors as the top defender in college basketball last year.