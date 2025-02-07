Raptors Sign Rookie Sharpshooter to Multi-Year Deal
Jamison Battle has earned a promotion.
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly converted Battle’s two-way contract into a standard three-year deal, making the 23-year-old sharpshooter available for the remainder of the season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Toronto initially signed Battle to a training camp deal after he went undrafted out of Ohio State last summer. He impressed during camp, earning a two-way contract and beating out backup center Branden Carlson for a roster spot.
Battle has since appeared in 35 games for the Raptors, providing valuable three-point shooting with his 41.7% stroke from beyond the arc. In 15 G League games this year, Battle is averaging 12.7 points while shooting 46% from three-point range. To finalize the move, Toronto used part of its remaining mid-level exception, securing Battle for the rest of this season and beyond.
With the Raptors focused on rebuilding and prioritizing player development, Battle is expected to see significant playing time down the stretch. He could become a regular in the rotation alongside fellow rookies Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo.
The move leaves Toronto with one open standard roster spot and one available two-way contract. Given the team’s frontcourt depth issues, the expectation is that the Raptors will sign Orlando Robinson to a two-way deal to provide support behind Jakob Poeltl. Robinson’s second 10-day contract expired on Thursday, and the Raptors cannot sign him to another.