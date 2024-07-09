Raptors Sign 2nd Round Pick to Rare Two-Way Contract
The Toronto Raptors have signed Ulrich Chomche.
The No. 57 pick in the NBA draft has reportedly inked a two-year, two-way contract to join Toronto and the Raptors 905 next season, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy.
Chomche will take Toronto's final two-way spot alongside DJ Carton and rookie center Branden Carlson who will all split time next season between the Raptors and Toronto's G League affiliate.
The 18-year-old Chomche is a long-term developmental pick by Toronto who reportedly sent $1 million cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Chomche's rights, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Chomche grew up in Cameroon and began playing basketball at 11 years old. At 12 years old, he moved to Saly, Senegal to enroll in the NBA Academy Africa and began playing professionally in the Basketball Africa League when he turned 16.
The expectation is Chomche will see playing time for Toronto at Summer League later this month and then begin next season with the Raptors 905. He'll give Toronto a little more frontcourt depth as a 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach.
Chomche will not be eligible for post-season play while he's on a two-way contract, but Toronto can convert his contract to a standard deal at any point during the next two seasons. After that, Chomche will hit restricted free agency where he shouldn't have an expensive qualifying offer if Toronto still wants to retain his rights.
Toronto has now signed all three of its second-round picks but no deal has officially been signed by first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter who will likely ink his rookie contract before the Raptors begin Summer League on July 13.