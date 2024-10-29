Nikola Jokic Praises Raptors All-Star as Do-It-All Forward
Scottie Barnes can do it all.
It’s what’s made the Toronto Raptors All-Star such a crucial part of the organization’s future. He looks totally comfortable bullying his way into the paint for turnaround floaters as he does running in transition and throwing no-look passes to teammates.
Need a rebound and someone who can push the pace? Barnes can do that.
Need defensive versatility and someone who can switch between guards, forwards, and occasionally centers too? Barnes can do that as well.
It’s that versatility that has made Barnes so impressive, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic said Monday night.
“He’s a big tall guy who can handle the ball, who is seeking for mismatches,” Jokic said following Barnes’ 21-point, 12-rebound, nine-assist effort against the Nuggets. “He can put the ball downhill. (He) is finding open teammates and he can post up. He can play on the nail. He can ISO. So he’s a really good player.”
Barnes showed it all against Denver until Jokic inadvertently hit him in the face with an elbow as he the two fought to grab a rebound. Of Barnes’ nine field goals Monday night, six came in mismatch situations against Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Jamal Murray, or Julian Strawther. When the Nuggets did send help his way or were able to keep Aaron Gordon on Barnes, the Raptors forward found teammates over and over again for good looks.
It's not the first time the Nuggets have praised Barnes for play too.
Last season, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone saw those same characteristics in Barnes as someone with modern forward skills and someone who can be a Swiss Army knife for Toronto.
“Scottie Barnes is a player that can impact the game in so many ways,” Malone said last season. “Like a point forward for them at times. (He) leads the break, gets into the paint, play makes at a high level, rebounds at a high level.”