Vegas Reveals Probability of Raptors Landing Kevin Durant in Offseason Trade
Kevin Durant appears destined to be traded this summer.
After a disastrous season for the Phoenix Suns and with the organization facing a massive luxury tax bill and no clear path forward, the expectation around the league is that the team will once again explore moving the 36-year-old in the coming months.
The favourites for Durant are the usual suspects. Houston, Minnesota, and Miami are the names Vegas thinks are likely to be involved. Dallas and San Antonio could be in the mix as well.
The Toronto Raptors have not been part of those conversations. There has been no reporting linking Durant to Toronto, and no indication the organization is preparing for a move of that magnitude. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raptors are listed at +10,000 to land Durant this summer. That implies just a 1% probability..
So you’re saying there’s a chance?
Probably not.
Any deal for Durant would likely require Toronto to part with either Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes, along with Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick, to make the salaries work. It would also push the Raptors deeper into the luxury tax and based on the organization’s recent track record, that seems unlikely.
Would Durant help? Absolutely.
Even at this stage of his career, the 6-foot-11 forward remains one of the league’s most efficient scorers. He averaged 26.6 points per game this past season while shooting 52.7% from the field, and his presence alone would raise Toronto’s floor overnight.
But the bigger picture is harder to justify. Durant will turn 37 before next season. He is on an expiring contract. And even with a player of his caliber, the Raptors would still fall short of serious championship contention given how much Toronto would have to give up in the deal.
Still, the interest has been there before. In 2022, when Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, Toronto was widely viewed as a possible destination and held internal discussions about a deal that likely would have required parting with Barnes. Durant, for his part, has spoken fondly of the city and the organization, calling Toronto one of his favourite places to play and praising the Raptors’ player development system.
Right now, it just doesn’t feel like the right time.
The Raptors are still in the early stages of a new direction, centered around Barnes and a younger supporting cast. Trading for a 36-year-old on an expiring deal would cut against everything the team is trying to build. Durant would make them better, but not good enough to justify the cost.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.