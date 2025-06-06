Kevin Durant’s Future in Flux as Toronto Raptors See Odds Movement
Kevin Durant is expected to be traded this offseason, and the Toronto Raptors are starting to draw some attention, at least from oddsmakers.
Toronto has moved from +10,000 to +3,000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to be Durant’s next team. That gives the Raptors an implied 3% chance, up from about 1% a month ago. The current favorites to land Durant are the Houston Rockets (+250), Minnesota Timberwolves (+425), New York Knicks (+600), and San Antonio Spurs (+700), respectively.
There has been no reporting directly linking Toronto to Durant. However, it has been widely reported that the Raptors are looking to take a step forward next season. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said Toronto is in the market for a “big fish” this summer. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer echoed that sentiment during a recent YouTube Live, suggesting the Raptors are aiming to return to the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference.
The slight shift in the betting market suggests some belief that Toronto could become involved if Phoenix decides to explore trade options.
The Suns are under significant financial pressure. Durant is entering the final year of his contract worth $54.7 million, and the team has little flexibility to improve its roster. After failing to reach even the play-in tournament and without a first-round pick in this year’s draft, Phoenix may need to consider changes to reset around Devin Booker.
For Toronto, the path to a deal remains complicated.
Scottie Barnes is not expected to be included in any trade discussions. Without him, it is difficult for the Raptors to match salaries or compete with more aggressive offers. It is also unlikely that Toronto would be willing to part with multiple first-round picks for a player who turns 37 before the start of next season.
There is some history here, though. The Raptors reportedly explored a trade for Durant in 2022 when he requested a move out of Brooklyn. Durant has also spoken highly of Toronto in the past, calling it one of his favorite cities to play in and praising the organization’s development system.
At this point, a deal still seems unlikely. Durant would certainly raise Toronto’s floor, but the cost and timing do not align with the direction the Raptors are currently taking.
