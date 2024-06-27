Raptors Swing Three-Player Deal with Kings Ahead of Thursday's Draft
The Toronto Raptors have struck their first deal of the offseason.
Toronto will reportedly send Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the 45th pick in the second of the NBA draft, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News.
Mitchell was the No. 9 pick for the Kings in 2021 but has yet to find his footing in the league as a 6-foot-2 defense-first guard. He averaged just 5.3 points and 1.9 assists per game across 72 games last season while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 36.1% from three-point range.
Vezenkov, 28, joined the Kings last season after being drafted by Sacramento as a Euroleague stash in 2017. He appeared in 42 games, averaging 5.4 points while shooting 37.5% from behind the arc last season.
Toronto parts ways with McDaniels who was unable to secure a rotation spot for the Raptors last season. The 6-foot-9 McDaniels appeared in 50 games, averaging 3.4 points on 34.4% from the floor. The Raptors signed McDaniels last summer with the bi-annual exception to a two-year deal worth $9.3 million.
Mitchell gives Toronto a defense-first point guard to back up Immanuel Quickley this season. The 25-year-old was one of the top defensive prospects coming out of Baylor and remains a stout on-ball defender.
The Raptors will now have two second-round picks Thursday afternoon with No. 31 to open the second round as well as the No. 45 pick.
For the Kings, the deal allows Sacramento to shed some salary by getting off Mitchell's $6.5 million contract for next season.
The trade has yet to be made official.