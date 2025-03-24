Raptors Share Injury Report vs. Wizards
RJ Barrett will get the night off Monday as the Toronto Raptors take on the Washington Wizards.
The team has opted to rest Barrett after he played 30 minutes in Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. He’ll be the only Raptor sitting for rest, following Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley, who were held out Sunday. Both Poeltl and Quickley will return Monday, though their minutes are expected to be limited as Toronto continues to prioritize playing its depth players.
Scottie Barnes remains available as he continues to chase the 65-game minimum required for end-of-season awards. Having already missed 15 games, he can only sit two more without becoming ineligible. He is also expected to be on a minutes restriction against Washington.
Chris Boucher remains out with an injury and has not been in the rotation since late last month. It’s unclear whether he’ll return to the rotation before entering unrestricted free agency this summer.
Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick are still sidelined with no timetable to return. Ingram appears unlikely to play again this season, while Dick’s status remains uncertain. Ulrich Chomche has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.
AJ Lawson will rejoin the team after missing Sunday’s game while on G League assignment. Jared Rhoden remains with Raptors 905.
The Wizards will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey, Bilal Coulibaly, and Corey Kispert.