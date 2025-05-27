Toronto Raptors Evaluating Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Tahaad Pettiford has not yet decided whether he’ll stay in this year’s draft, but if he does, the Auburn freshman could be a name to watch for the Toronto Raptors in the second round.
The 19-year-old guard is expected to work out for Toronto this week, according to On3’s Justin Hokanson, and has already been mocked to the Raptors as the 39th pick. If drafted, he would bring a different look to Toronto’s backcourt depth with his quickness, deep range, and scoring mindset.
Pettiford came off the bench for a veteran Auburn team but made an impact in limited minutes. He averaged 11.6 points, 3 assists, and nearly one steal in 22.9 minutes per game, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
At 6-foot and 168 pounds, Pettiford is undersized but plays bigger than his frame. He posted a 42-inch max vertical at the NBA Draft Combine, the second-highest among all participants, showcasing the explosiveness that makes him tough to stay in front of off the bounce.
Offensively, Pettiford is a confident shot-maker. He shot 36.6% from three-point range on five attempts per game and 80.4% from the free throw line, showing touch both off the catch and on the move. He thrives coming off screens and handoffs, and his floater gives him a reliable option in the midrange.
He is more of a scoring guard than a traditional point guard at this stage. Pettiford flashed playmaking potential but still has room to grow as a decision-maker. He also struggled to finish through contact, shooting 48.7% on twos, and will need time to adjust to NBA physicality on both ends of the floor.
For the Raptors, Pettiford would represent a swing on skill and scoring upside. He brings a very different offensive profile than Jamal Shead and could eventually carve out a role as a microwave scorer or change-of-pace guard off the bench. If he adds strength, there is a pathway toward long-term development in Toronto’s system.
Should he stay in the draft, Pettiford could be in play for the Raptors in the second round, with a potential development path through the G League next season. If he returns to Auburn, he’ll likely enter next year as one of college basketball’s top breakout candidates.