Toronto Raptors’ Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits Pause After Latest Update
It might be time to pump the brakes on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Toronto speculation.
After weeks of growing buzz around the Toronto Raptors as a potential landing spot for the two-time MVP, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst delivered a clear update: for now, Antetokounmpo is not available.
“He has made no trade request to the Bucks,” Windhorst said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s made no trade hint to the Bucks. The Bucks are proceeding with their offseason as if Giannis is going to be with them. There are no significant trade talks right now. The plan is for Giannis Antetokounmpo to be a Buck. He can change all that with a simple request, but that request has not happened and it’s not clear that it’s going to happen anytime soon.”
The message from Milwaukee, according to Windhorst, is straightforward. Nothing has changed. No trade talks are happening, and unless Antetokounmpo changes his stance, the Bucks have no plans to move him.
That may come as a reality check for Toronto, which has been at the center of recent trade speculation. The Raptors have been linked to Antetokounmpo for more than a decade and were recently reported by the Toronto Star's Doug Smith to have “mutual interest” in the superstar forward. ESPN also noted that the Raptors are expected to pursue a major addition this summer.
But none of that changes the simple truth: Antetokounmpo has not asked out.
Of course, that could still change. The Bucks are expected to be without Damian Lillard for the entire season, and without the 33-year-old point guard, they may struggle to contend.
For the Raptors, it likely means staying patient. The front office has the pieces to make a competitive offer if the opportunity arises. That includes Scottie Barnes, a group of young talent, and control of their future first-round picks. But at the moment, there is no deal to be made.
Speculation may ramp up again later in the offseason. For now, though, the door remains closed.