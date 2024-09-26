Understanding Exhibit 10s as the Raptors Make a Flurry of Transactions
The Toronto Raptors have been plenty busy over the past few days.
It hasn't been anything too noteworthy, but Toronto has signed and waived a trio of players ahead of training camp. Dylan Disu, Quincy Guerrier, and Kennedy Chandler all signed Exhibit 10 deals and were promptly waived in order for Toronto to acquire their G League rights for next season.
These deals give each player a small bonus salary for their brief stint on Toronto's official roster before the organization waives them. In doing so, the Raptors are able to keep up to six player on their G League roster courtesy of Exhibit 10 deals.
So far, Toronto has signed five players to Exhibit 10 deals. Disu, Guerrier, and Chandler are the latest to land Exhibit 10 contracts after the organization inked Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden to deals earlier this offseason. It appears as though Toronto wants to keep Battle and Rhoden in training camp next week with one more signee set to join the team before the organization heads to Montreal.
Barring a surprise, Toronto will eventually part ways with Battle and Rhoden and send the two players down to the Raptors 905 for next season. That would leave Bruno Fernando with Toronto's final roster spot for next season. But training camp upsets and preseason battles can change things. For example, it wasn't long ago that Yuta Watanabe turned his Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract and eventually a standard deal with the Raptors.
For now Toronto's roster sits at 20 spots with one spot open ahead of training camp. It'll likely be one more Exhibit 10 player who will join the organization in training camp and be fighting alongside Battle, Rhoden, and Fernando to prove he belongs.