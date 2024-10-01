Raptors Unveil New Purple Jerseys For 30th Anniversary Season
Purple is officially back.
The Toronto Raptors officially unveiled their "Classic Edition" throwback so-called "Purple Fever" jerseys for this season as an homage to their almost identical purple jerseys in the early 2000s.
The jerseys feature Toronto's iconic old-school purple color with red trim and black and grey on each side of the jersey.
The new jersey is part of Toronto's 30th season celebration as the organization honors three decades in the NBA. The Raptors have unveiled a new commemorative logo for the year featuring the No. 30 with a Raptors claw mark in the logo.
Toronto is also expected to release another alternate jersey featuring the dinosaur posing as Vince Carter doing his iconic through-the-legs 2000 dunk contest dunk. The jersey has yet to officially be released, but is expected to be announces as the organization's City uniform for this season.
The Raptors have announced a series of celebrations throughout the year to honor its anniversary season. These include the retirement of Carter's No. 15 which will be the first jersey retired by the organization on Nov. 2 when DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings come to town.
Toronto will continue to wear its red and white chevron jerseys throughout the year as their standard uniforms. The Raptors adopted the chevron logo in 2020-21 and have used it as their Association, Icon, and Statement jersey for each of the last five seasons.
The purple jerseys can be purchased on the NBAStore.ca.
The Raptors have yet to announce when they plan to wear the jerseys this season.