Vince Carter Shares the Story Behind His Viral Meme From Raptors Jersey Ceremony
Vince Carter knew it was coming.
When the emotions of his jersey retirement ceremony earlier this month began to fade, Carter realized what had happened. All the pent-up emotions he’d held back about Toronto and the Toronto Raptors organization had spilled out onto the court. He’d screamed and cried in the moment as he grew overwhelmed with emotions.
But now he realized what had happened.
“That was just my body taking over,” he said on The VC Show with Vince Carter. “Feelings taking over me, kind of just allowing myself to live, feel, hear, embrace, experience that moment which became a meme.”
In the weeks that have followed the emotional ceremony, Carter’s screaming has become a meme all over social media. He’s been tagged in some of them and had his friends show him plenty more as fans poke fun at his emotions from the moment.
For Carter, though, there’s nothing to regret.
“I didn't know how to feel,” Carter said on his podcast. “I was hyped up about it, hyped about it, nervous, scared, anticipated the unknown. All that mixed into one.”
Carter had told himself to live in the moment. He’d been scared to death, he said, just before walking out of the Raptors tunnel. He didn’t know how he or the fans would react and was preparing himself for the unknown.
“I walked into the middle of the court, and it all came out, all the emotions, all the things that I wanted to feel for 20 years, I guess, finally just poured out all at once,” Carter said.
The meme captures Carter’s emotions as he raises his hands to take in the moment. He pauses to listen to the roar of the crowd before twice yelling “come on” as Raptors fans shower him with applause.
“I was OK (with the meme), because this was one of the greatest feelings ever,” Carter said. “I think I will put that slightly above the Hall of Fame and that feeling at the opening ceremony, like that's how great that moment felt and that's me just vibing with the moment, allowing the good vibes to come out and to be received from the moment.”
There’s nothing Carter can do except laugh about it. The clip has been seen millions of times on X alone.
“There's some good ones out there,” Carter said. “Man, that was one of the biggest feelings.”