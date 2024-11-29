NBA Insider Mentions Raptors in Latest Trade Talks Update
The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to the NBA’s trade rumor mill, and this season is shaping up to be no different. While the level of drama may not quite reach the fever pitch of recent years—when Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet were consistently the subject of speculative trade packages—Toronto is still expected to be a player in the midseason trade frenzy. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Raptors are one of five teams already primed to consider offloading veterans at February’s trade deadline.
This year, however, the cast of characters on the trade block is a little less star-studded. Veterans Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk headline the list of Raptors likely to attract attention. Both have yet to play this season, with Brown recovering from offseason knee surgery and Olynyk sidelined with back spasms. Their eventual return to the court is expected to rekindle interest from playoff contenders in need of reliable role players.
Brown, in particular, has been a lingering trade chip for Toronto. The Raptors explored moving him at last year’s deadline, but their asking price—a first-round pick—was too much potential suitors. Now on an expiring $23 million deal, Brown’s combination of defensive versatility and former championship pedigree makes him a logical trade candidate for player contenders.
Chris Boucher, another veteran on an expiring contract, could also be on the move. The Raptors looked into trading him last season but failed to find a suitable deal. As a bench forward with a knack for high-energy plays, Boucher could be a low-cost addition for a team looking to shore up its frontcourt depth.
Then there’s Jakob Poeltl, Toronto's most intriguing veteran. The 29-year-old center has been a steady presence for the Raptors, providing rim protection, rebounding, and offensive playmaking abilities from the post. If Toronto does decide to move Poeltl, it would signal a full-scale embrace of tanking and put the Raptors in prime position to lose plenty of games down the stretch run of the season.
The Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers are also rumored to be shopping veterans ahead of the deadline, per Fischer.
Nothing is expected to happen immediately, but once Dec. 15 arrives and trade restrictions on recently signed players are lifted, the chatter around the Raptors—and the rest of the league—will undoubtedly intensify.