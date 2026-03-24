What Raptors Are Getting by Signing No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz

The Toronto Raptors are filling the final spot on their roster by signing former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to a 10-day contract.

Fultz was with Raptors 905 in the G League, making six appearances with the team since Mar. 8. In those games, Fultz averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game. Throughout his career, Fultz has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings. Most of his career was with the Magic from 2019-24, where he made an impact that is still felt to this day.

"I love Markelle. I've always I always have and always will," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Fultz.

"I think he's a young man that has been and seen so much and done so much in this league, and for him to continue on his journey to make sure that he gets himself back in this league is a great thing, a beautiful thing, because of how hard he works, his determination, his faith, the way he would bring people together and, you know, tighten the locker room always, and just his joy for the game and his appreciation for the game, you don't find that often. And I think him having that and being around that every single day was was a joy to be able to coach."

Markelle Fultz Brings Veteran Experience to Raptors

Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Well, Fultz's career has been defined by injuries and not reaching the potential that he had coming into the league as the top overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He still has some value that he can provide for a team like the Raptors, searching for their first post-season appearance since 2022.

As someone who could be occupying the 15th spot on the roster, Fultz is not coming to the Raptors to try and poach minutes from other point guards like Immanuel Quickley or Jamahl Shead. Fultz is simply looking for a chance to have a positive impact on a team going into the stretch run of the season. Fultz has 15 playoff appearances in his career, and that experience could come in handy for the Raptors as they look to make their first push together as a team.

With just 20 days between now and the end of the regular season, Fultz could sign two 10-day contracts to get him to the end of the season. Then he would need to sign another deal to be eligible for the playoffs with Toronto.

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