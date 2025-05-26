Jamir Watkins Drawing Interest From Toronto Raptors Ahead of NBA Draft
Florida State’s Jamir Watkins appears to be on the Toronto Raptors’ radar ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 23-year-old wing recently worked out for the Raptors and posted a photo from the OVO Athletic Centre on Instagram, confirming his visit Monday. He is projected to go in the second round and could be a fit for a Toronto team that values positional size, defensive versatility, and athletic traits on the wing.
Watkins had a breakout season at Florida State, averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists after transferring from VCU. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors and emerged as one of the most productive senior wings in the class.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Watkins brings a strong physical foundation. He showed impressive leaping ability at the NBA Draft Combine, including a standout max vertical, but his agility and sprint times were more modest. Still, he has the tools to hold his own physically at the next level.
Defensively, Watkins fits the Raptors’ identity. He has the size and length to guard multiple positions and plays with energy. He pressures the ball, rotates well, and has a knack for generating steals. His effort and physical profile give him a path to contributing on that end of the floor.
Offensively, Watkins can handle the ball, attack closeouts, and create offense in transition. He is comfortable initiating actions and showed flashes of playmaking out of pick-and-rolls. While not an elite playmaking forward, he adds value with his ability to drive and finish through contact.
The concern is his shooting. Watkins shot 32.5% from three across four college seasons and 75.8% from the free-throw line. He performed well in shooting drills at the combine, but his in-game consistency remains a question. He also struggled to finish inside the arc at a high rate, which adds to the concerns about his scoring efficiency.
At 23 years old, Watkins is older than most prospects in his range. That may limit his perceived upside, but his physical traits, defensive versatility, and toughness make him a strong candidate to contribute early in a two-way or development role.
For a team like Toronto that has had success developing wings with similar profiles, Watkins is the kind of second-round target that fits the program. If the shooting comes around, he could become a reliable depth piece on the wing.