Raptors Worked Out Canadian Wing Looking For an NBA Chance
Emanuel Miller just wants an opportunity.
The 6-foot-6 Canadian wing isn’t going to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft later this month and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he falls out of the draft entirely. The fact that he’s a fifth-year senior tends to turn off scouts looking for players with more upside.
But so far, the feedback has all been pretty positive for Miller who is finally ready to make the jump to the next level.
“I've been hearing a lot of teams calling me a sleeper of the draft,” Miller said earlier this week following his workout with the Toronto Raptors. “A lot of the teams I've been talking are saying I'm a sleeper and I’ve been a sleeper for a long time.”
Miller went through the draft process last year alongside his younger brother Leonard Miller before opting to return to school for one more season. It was a decision that’ll likely pay off for the 23-year-old who averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for TCU and proved his impressive three-point shooting in 2022-23 wasn’t just a fluke
That shooting ability had been one of the big questions with Miller who shot just 19.4% from three-point range through his first three years of college. Over the last two seasons, that number has jumped to 38.6% with Miller converting 81.5% of his free throws this past year.
“I think I showed a lot in college, but I also think I'm showing each team that I’m going to the I can really shoot the ball,” said Miller who had been a 69.6% free throw shooter through his first four collegiate seasons. “I step up to the line, I'm comfortable. I’ve been showcasing that in my workouts.”
On the other end, Miller looks the part thanks to his 6-foot-9 wingspan and impressive strength. He’s a high-energy defender who should be able to hold his own as a backup wing in most situations.
After a brief stop back home in Toronto, Miller left for a workout in Cleveland and said he has four or five more workouts to come before the draft.
His hope over the next few weeks is to show NBA teams that he deserves a spot in an organization. He saw his younger brother fall into the second round and grind through the G League before seeing limited NBA minutes this past year and Miller’s hope is to do the same thing.
“Man, just give me the opportunity,” he said. “I think I can showcase what I do. Every building I go into, you know, I go in with the urge of this winning mindset, right? I think I impact winning to the highest level and I can help any team.”