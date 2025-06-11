Could Johni Broome Be the Raptors’ Pick at No. 39? Auburn Star Works Out for Toronto
The Toronto Raptors may be eyeing frontcourt help at pick No. 39. Auburn’s Johni Broome, one of the most productive big men in college basketball, has reportedly worked out for the team ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to HoopsHype.
The 22-year-old Broome is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound fifth-year senior with a 7-foot wingspan who averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks this past season. He plays with a high motor, brings physicality in the paint, and offers legitimate rim protection for a player of his size. He was among the most efficient post scorers in the nation and a reliable cleanup option on the offensive glass.
For a Raptors team without a reliable backup center behind Jakob Poeltl, Broome’s profile fits a developmental need. He is tough, experienced, and knows how to impact the game without needing touches. He screens hard, runs the floor, and makes smart passes from the high and low post. His timing as a shot blocker and ability to read help-side rotations give him defensive value even without elite athleticism.
The swing skill is his shooting. Broome took over two threes per game this past year but made only 31% across five college seasons. He also shot just 59% from the free-throw line, which may limit his role in some offensive systems. He is not a switch defender and can struggle with lateral quickness, particularly when closing out to shooters or defending in space.
Still, his strength, rebounding, and interior presence make him an intriguing option in the second round. If Toronto addresses the wing or guard spots at No. 9, adding a productive big like Broome at No. 39 could help balance the roster heading into training camp.