Raptors Rookie Praises VJ Edgecombe Who Fits the Mold Toronto Wants to Build
The Toronto Raptors do not need another shooting guard.
It is one area where Toronto actually has real depth heading into next season. RJ Barrett projects to start, with Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, and Ochai Agbaji all competing for minutes behind him. After spending first-round picks in back-to-back years to shore up the position, the Raptors have built a clear surplus in their backcourt.
And yet, if Toronto manages to move up in next month’s draft lottery, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe could quickly enter the conversation.
The Raptors hold a 31.9% chance of jumping into the top four and a 16.6% chance of landing the third or fourth pick, where Edgecombe is currently projected to go.
Toronto has made it clear this offseason that the organization wants to prioritize two-way talent. The Raptors are not interested in specialists or offense-only players, but rather athletes who can defend across multiple positions and contribute offensively in a variety of ways. In Edgecombe, they may have a chance to find exactly that.
The 6-foot-5 freshman was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 34% from three. His combination of explosive athleticism, relentless energy, and disruptive defense stood out at Baylor, building on a summer where he impressed alongside NBA veterans with the Bahamian national team at the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers. His motor and competitiveness, especially on the defensive end, project as exactly the kind of foundation Toronto is looking to add.
“I always saw him in high school. His athleticism stands out, obviously,” Walter told Raptors On SI. “Just a really high, high-level athlete, great player, and then off the court, he’s just a good guy. He’s humble, kind of stays to himself, just loves basketball.”
Walter never played with Edgecombe at Baylor, as the two were separated by a year and both were one-and-done prospects for the Bears. Still, the Raptors rookie has been keeping a close eye on his former program’s next top prospect.
“High-level athlete. Definitely downhill I think is a strength of his, going downhill, especially being in transition,” Walter said. “Offensive rebounding, athleticism defensively. Everybody can improve their shot, so I think he should just focus on knocking down shots too, just to make sure he knocks down open ones.”
Edgecombe’s shooting remains a swing skill, even after a strong midseason stretch in which he shot 40% from three over a 20-game span. His catch-and-shoot numbers are encouraging and his free throw rate is good for a guard.
Still, questions remain about his ability to create off the dribble and make decisions under pressure. Cleaning up his ball-handling and improving his finishing around the rim will be key to unlocking the next level of his offensive game.
For now, Edgecombe’s baseline athleticism, defensive energy, and flashes of offensive growth make him a strong fit for the direction Toronto is heading.
The Raptors may not need another shooting guard on paper, but adding a high-upside, two-way player like Edgecombe would align with the organization’s long-term vision. If the lottery balls bounce their way, Toronto is likely to stick to its philosophy and select the best player available, regardless of positional need.