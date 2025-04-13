Raptors Wrap Up Season vs. Spurs: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their regular season on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The finale is officially here.
The Toronto Raptors will play their last game of the season Sunday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It’s the last basketball game of the year! Sure, it might not mean much in the standings, and Toronto will be resting most of its top players. But if you love Raptors basketball, this is it until October. So soak it in while you can, one final afternoon.
- There’s a chance this could be the final NBA game of Chris Paul’s career. The soon-to-be 40-year-old point guard says he wants to keep playing, but it’s possible this is the end for the 12-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer. Paul may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but the 6-foot guard remains a brilliant playmaker and a joy to watch. Enjoy him while you still can.
- Sunday marks the final chance for Toronto’s bench players to leave a lasting impression before the offseason, with the Raptors continuing to lean on their depth in these late-season games. AJ Lawson has already turned his strong play into a non-guaranteed deal for next season, while Jamison Battle, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo will look to make their mark in the finale.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be resting RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jared Rhoden, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Ulrich Chomche are all out.
The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Riley Minix.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 36.4%. The total for the game is 229.5.
