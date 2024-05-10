Virginia Guard Shares Plans to Workout For Raptors Ahead of NBA Draft
Reece Beekman may be a prospect worth monitoring this summer.
The 22-year-old point guard is the kind of defensive nuisance and point-of-attack the Toronto Raptors so desperately need to backup Immanuel Quickley going forward and, according to Beekman's agent, Toronto has already scheduled a workout with Virginia senior.
Beekman never put up gaudy stats in his four years with the Cavaliers, but the 6-foot-3 guard is a real headache to go up against. He averaged two steals per game this past year and was a pesky on-ball defender for Virginia's top-ranked defense this year.
The questions about Beekman come on the offense end where he has yet to prove he's a reliable shooter. He shot just 31% from three-point range this past year and his shooting stroke looks a little wonky. That said, he hasn't been a bad free-throw shooter thoughout his career and he did nail 35.1% of his threes as a junior for Virginia.
Beekman looks like the type of player Toronto could be eyeing with the 31st pick in the draft.
The Raptors have made it clear they're looking to add a backup point guard this summer and Beekman could slide into that role. He averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game this past year and is a more veteran NBA-ready prospect than other players in the draft.
Beekman is the first player to reveal his plans to workout for the Raptors this year.
The NBA Draft will start on June 26 with the second-round of the draft beginning June 27.