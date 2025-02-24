Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, Nico Harrison Chatting at Mavs Game Led to Lots of Jokes
The Dallas Mavericks’ 126-102 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on the road likely wasn’t the only thing Mavs fans were concerned about on Sunday.
Dallas fans in attendance at Chase Center may have felt a degree of bitterness and dread when they saw Mavs general manager Nico Harrison chatting with Rob Pelinka on the court after the game. Pelinka, the Lakers’ current general manager, previously worked as an agent for Andre Iguodala, who was getting his No. 9 jersey retired by the Warriors that night.
Given that Pelinka and Harrison secretly orchestrated one of the biggest trades in NBA history earlier this month by sending five-time All-Star Luka Doncic to the Lakers, there was no telling what the two of them were up to now.
Fans had lots of wild guesses: