No, it turns out LJ Rader can’t turn off that part of his brain.

Rader, the man behind the popular Art But Make It Sports social media account, took myself and a group of about 20 fellow sports nerds on a private tour around the Minneapolis Institute of Art ahead of his talk centered around his new book named after the account. As the crowd shuffled across the hallway shortly after hearing Rader’s spiel on Hendrick ter Brugghen’s The Gamblers painting , Rader turned and pointed at a statue, Mary Magdalene , attributed to Nikolaus Gerhaert in 1460. The statue depicts Mary holding both of her hands up as if to bless whoever is standing in front of her.

Then Rader, 37, blessed the crowd with his signature skill.

“This here? It’s the Martin Scorsese ‘Absolute cinema’ meme,” Rader announced without breaking stride.

A look at Rader’s spontaneous matchup of the statue Mary Magdalene and the Martin Scorsese meme. | From left: Mary Magdalene: Nikolaus Gerhaert; Scorsese: YashChillinn/X

The Magdalene-Scorsese comparison was not part of the planned tour. It wasn’t the subject of an Art But Make It Sports post. It was just the mind of LJ Rader.

For those unfamiliar, the concept of Art But Make It Sports is this: Rader takes a sports image and matches it up side-by-side with a piece of art—painting, sculpture, whatever—that looks similar.

Many go viral. His self-ranked top post from 2024 was a comparison of Kathryn Riley’s photo of a shirtless Jason Kelce celebrating with a beer in hand at a Chiefs game to Philips de Koninck’s The Feast of Bacchus painting from 1654.

In 2023, Rader matched a photo of a somber Jordan Poole in a Wizards jersey to a similarly nonchalant-looking Bruno Krauskopf portrait in which the subject was posed with the same hand gesture. The latter was a painting that occupied Rader’s childhood bedroom thanks to his grandparents, who handed that painting—and their passion for art—down to him.

Like most good things in life, Art But Make It Sports—which has nearly one million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 322,000 on Instagram —began as a joke between friends. Rader, whose art history knowledge is mostly self-taught through books, museum trips and Wikipedia rabbit holes, started taking photos of art during trips to the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

He meme’d the famous paintings by tagging them with what he called “stupid captions” and posting them to his Instagram Story. (For example, Eugène Delacroix’s 1830 masterpiece Liberty Leading the People was captioned with Liberty as “A Kardashian” holding the French flag and the fighters around labeled as their NBA exes.)

His friends couldn’t get enough and urged him to make a separate account and chase this niche. It took some convincing, but Rader created Twitter and Instagram accounts in 2019, and through some trial and error, evolved the account from silly art-themed NBA memes to the patented side-by-side comparisons he still uses today.

Once he made that switch, the account exploded. Now, whenever a viral sports moment happens, the internet waits to find out which obscure 18th-century painting Rader will pair it with.

He never disappoints.

Rader’s process begins with his tours of museums. Any time he’s in a new city, he’ll check one out and do what he calls a “speed run,” looking for art he can use for the account. A painting that includes someone’s hand in front of another face? That’s a facemask penalty for down the road. A portrait featuring a declining hairline? Hello, LeBron.

All of those images end up in a gallery on his phone entitled “Meme Fuel,” which now holds over 15,000 photos. He’ll then go back and study those he has saved. “Saying it out loud, I realize it’s pretty lame,” Rader says with a laugh, “and pretty unique, but I guess it gets me excited. I love seeing new art and I love mentally banking what I see.”

No, Rader does not use artificial intelligence in his creative process. At all. In fact, “No AI used” is in his bio on his social media handles, although that hasn’t stopped accusations online.

“I don’t use AI at all for any of the matchups,” Rader says. “For me, the fun in it is the actual comparison. So to think that I would use a tool to do it just doesn’t really make sense. It’s cheating, and it’d be cheating myself because I enjoy it.”

Out of curiosity, Rader has actually put a sports image into ChatGPT to see what piece of art it would spit out, and the results were terrible. “It doesn’t come remotely close,” Rader said. “It’s funny when people are like, ‘Oh, you use AI!’ I’m like, ‘You try it, it’s not nearly as good.’ ”

But don’t just take his word for it. During his trip to the Twin Cities, Rader stopped by a Minnesota Aurora FC exhibition game ahead of the USL W League season—for reasons both professional (he started a company, FanFlare Sports , that provides live sports data and analytics for women’s sports) and hobby-related.

At halftime, Aurora team photographer Dan Mick showed Rader a handful of the 800 or so photos he took during warmups and the first 45 minutes of the game. Almost immediately, Rader paired a photo of Aurora coach Jen Larrick to the 1504 painting Judith by Giorgione that features a woman standing on the head of an Assyrian general named Holofernes—in the same fashion that Larrick had her foot on top of a ball.

“It was one of the most incredible things I've ever witnessed, to be honest with you,” former Minnesota Aurora president ( and current Wrexham women’s team general manager ) Saara Hassoun told Sports Illustrated. “ … My jaw hit the floor.”

Heading into that day, Hassoun was expecting to have a long conversation with Rader about what he needs from the Aurora to put together a few Art But Make It Sports matchups. He didn’t require more than a few moments.

“A photo came up and he was like, ‘Oh, check this [painting] out.’ And we Googled it and I'm like, ‘it's perfect,’ ” Hassoun said. “Down to the last thing. It's perfect. Within 30 seconds, we cut them together, sent them back to our social media manager and she had it posted. And it happened three or four more times.”

“[Rader] said the painting name and the name of the artist just off the top of his head,” Mick said. “I was like, ‘How on earth do you do that?’ “

Rader’s account has taken over the internet, yes, but it’s also become a hit among sports photographers. It’s developed into the internet’s most viral celebration of modern day sports photography.

In most Art But Make It Sports posts these days, instead of relying on a screengrab from a broadcast (although those are still necessary sometimes, like this one of the viral Georgia Tech couple from this past weekend), Rader will wait for the right photograph to drop. He’ll get tagged in viral clips on social media for matchups followers want to see, and sports photographers will often send him their own photos that he can use for the comparison.

“Sometimes an angle doesn't work like I want it to,” Rader said. “And a photo might get me a better angle, and so I'll wait and I'll look through the wire services or I'll reach out to these photographers and say, ‘hey, do you have a different frame?’ The arm might be here and I want it to be here.”

It’s a badge of honor for sports photographers to be featured on the account. Just ask them. Both Getty photographer Steph Chambers , who shoots games in the Pacific Northwest, and MLB staff photographer Daniel Shirey , compared getting their work on Art But Make It Sports to the feeling of landing a double truck (a photograph over two facing pages) in a Sports Illustrated magazine.

“Being featured in Sports Illustrated is amazing, the double truck, the front, that's always the dream,” Chambers said. “But in today’s world of viral moments, being featured on Art But Make It Sports is almost like a new award, in a way.”

Rader has posted Chambers’s work many times. One of the first occasions she can remember was a photo of Caitlin Clark from her rookie season in 2024. During that game—a 89–77 Fever loss to the Storm—Clark fell to the floor and landed at the feet of an unimpressed WNBA legend Sue Bird. Chambers captured the moment for Getty, and Rader paired it with Caravaggio’s Death of the Virgin (1606).

Shirey also has been featured a few times. His favorite is a photo he took at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in the aftermath of Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam in the quarterfinals against Venezuela. Teammates doused him with Gatorade after the game. Shirey snapped the photo, and Rader paired it with Dale Chihuly’s blown glass sculpture titled Sunburst.

“It was really exciting,” Shirey told Sports Illustrated of getting featured on Art But Make It Sports. “I reposted it on my [Instagram] story and said I can retire now. I’ve peaked. It always feels good to get recognized.”

Rader has been lifting up the work of photographers for years, and it’s been noticed by the stars of the industry. That’s not something that’s been lost on him.

“It’s my stance towards content and social media that, at a minimum, you should be providing attribution because of all the things that go into getting that one snap,” Rader said. “It’s a little disheartening on Twitter or Instagram to see people just grab images and post stuff [without tagging the photographers]. … So yeah, it's fun to highlight sports photography, and then whenever I do collaborations when I'm making money off the account, I always make sure that the images are licensed, and photographers are getting their share. That's an important piece to me; I don't want to be building this thing in a vacuum off the backs of other people's work.”

Photographers love the account, and so do the teams and athletes they capture. Over the last few years, Rader has worked with many brands collaborating on posts, including the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts on schedule releases. Athletes often share his work to their personal accounts—a highlight of Rader’s from the early days of the account is when Alex Morgan shared a post to her Instagram story. One time, current Knicks center Andre Drummond DM’d Rader asking for a personalized matchup just for him. Rader cooked one up, and when Drummond saw it and asked for a tweak, Rader obliged.

“I have no idea what he did with it,” Rader said with a laugh. “Maybe it's hanging in his mansion, but yeah, shoutout to Andre.”

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.