Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Lands Contract Extension Following Knicks' Overtures
The Houston Rockets have agreed to a long-term contract extension with head coach Ime Udoka, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Udoka led the Rockets to a 52-win season and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs last season with a young up-and-coming roster.
The 47-year-old is 144-102 in three seasons as a head coach, and took the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in his lone season with the franchise in 2021-22. He was fired the following offseason for violating internal code of conduct rules, and was hired the following offseason to lead the Rockets.
Udoka's contract extension comes after overtures from the New York Knicks, who were interested in speaking with him about their opening. The Rockets promptly denied New York's interview request and have now inked Udoka to a long-term extension that will keep him in Houston.