Alperen Şengün Scores 31 Points, Leads Rockets Past Pacers 130-113
Coming off a tough loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, the Houston Rockets flew back home looking to turn things around as they hosted the Indiana Pacers at the Toyota Center on Wednesday night.
Despite having vengeance on their mind, the Rockets started off slow, struggling to shoot the ball early in the contest. Star guard Jalen Green shot just 1-for-5 to start the game, and star center Alperen Şengün got into foul trouble early, forcing Jock Landale to enter the game quicker than usual.
Landale weathered the storm well in the first half however, grabbing timely offensive boards and finding ways to get the ball in the hoop around the rim despite having to score on the Pacers' rim protector Myles Turner.
His play helped Houston jump to a nine-point lead at the end of two quarters, but it was the third-quarter play from the stars that really helped it lift off.
Şengün started attacking the rim at well, finding his flow and forcing Indiana to crash the paint. That led to the team's shooters getting into rhythm as veteran guard Fred VanVleet and forward Jabari Smith Jr. starting draining threes. The Rockets outscored the Pacers by 12 in the third quarter, which proved too much to overcome in the fourth as Houston topped Indiana, 130-113.
Şengün led the way for the Rockets, recording a double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds despite getting in foul trouble early on in the game.
Smith Jr. also had a great showing, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. After struggling with efficiency to start the season, the third-year forward has picked it up as of late, shooting 50% or higher in three of his last four outings.
Tari Eason also had a strong showing on Wednesday night. His quick hands on the defensive end was a game changing as he recorded six steals, contributing to Houston's 30 points off of turnovers.
The Rockets now sit at 11-5 on the season, tying the Oklahoma City Thunder in wins. Houston's next opportunity to pass the Thunder will be on Friday night as it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers at the Toyota Center.
