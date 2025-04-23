Despite Loss, Alperen Sengun Had One of the Best Playoff Debuts in Rockets History
The Houston Rockets knew going into their series with the Golden State Warriors that they were going to have to play their best basketball of the season. Going into Game 1, the Rockets were excited but cautious, considering most of the roster had never played a playoff game.
The Rockets came out of the gate fast in Game 1, but Steph Curry, being Steph Curry and the Warriors' experience, ultimately won out in the opener. The Rockets struggled throughout the game on the offensive end, as most of the team could not make a shot.
One player who was able to put the ball in the basket and kept the Rockets in the game was Alperen Sengun. Sengun was one of those players for the Rockets who was playing in his first-ever playoff game. From the start, Sengun showed that the moment wasn't too big for him as he rolled down the lane and finished with a thunderous dunk over Draymond Green.
That was just the beginning for Sengun, who took advantage of the Warriors' playing single coverage and, at times, dropped Green deep into the paint to prevent the Rockets from scoring inside. Sengun hit multiple floaters and push shots throughout, adjusting to and taking what the defense was giving him.
Even though the Rockets would go on to lose, Sengun showed the entire world he was ready for the big stage. He finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in his playoff debut. The 26 points Sengun scored were the second-highest total in a playoff debut by a Rocket, only behind Elvin Hayes who scored 31 and Ralph Sampson, who scored 26 points in their first playoff games.
That wasnt the only history Sengun made Sunday night. Sengun is the first player since Vin Baker in 1998 to score 25 or more points in their playoff debut starting at center. That spans 27 years and Sengun accomplish something players like Joel Embiid and even Nikola Jokic didn't accomplish.
Sengun was everywhere in Sunday's game, scrambling for loose balls, chasing rebounds, and contesting shots. Sengun will need help in game 2. Outside of Sengun, Jabari Smith, and Steven Adams, every other player on the team shot below 50 percent from the field.
One thing is for sure Sengun is one player the Rockets will not have to worry about showing up once Game 2 tips off Wednesday night. The Rockets are back in action Wednesday night 8:30 p.m.