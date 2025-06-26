Houston Rockets Draft Duke Center for Phoenix Suns via Kevin Durant Trade
The Houston Rockets have drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach with their No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Of course, Maluach will not lace up for the Rockets, as this pick was included in the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant this past weekend.
Instead, Maluach will be gearing up to play for the Phoenix Suns, who were in desperate need of big men for their rebuilding roster next season.
At an astounding 7-foot-2, Maluach anchored Duke’s interior on both ends this year, helping the team to the Final Four alongside Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.
The South Sudan-born player started playing basketball at the age of 13, making the 18-year-old center still very raw offensively. However, Maluach can be considered one of the best rim protectors in this draft class which he showcased all year at Duke.
He certainly can hold his own in the paint offensively, but his agility and IQ will still need to be molded a bit more to suit Maluach's offensive style.
Maluach has already drawn some great comparisons to defensive star Rudy Gobert, as the two share a similar play style and profile.
Playing alongside a superstar guard in Devin Booker and a savvy veteran in Bradley Beal can be a boost early on in Maluach's career, but the Suns may want to dip into the free agency market and find a veteran center to help prepare their new rookie center.
The Rockets do not have another first-round pick in the NBA draft, but moves can still certainly be made as draft night continues for days one and two.