NBA Draft: Guards the Houston Rockets Could Eye at No. 10
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was a bit of a disappointment for the Houston Rockets, but only a slight misstep in their process of becoming a championship contender. The Rockets, who had the ninth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick (via the Phoenix Suns), slipped one spot to No. 10.
Houston could very well end up using that pick to draft a young prospect or use it in a win-now trade. If the team does use the pick, it's not about taking the best player available, but rather filling its needs. Here are the top guards to watch for the Rockets in the late lottery:
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Jakucionis was a projected top-five pick at one point this college basketball season. Toward the end of 2024, the Lithuanian point guard was up there with the likes of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but a rough start to 2025 and a disappointing end to the season slid him down big boards.
Nevertheless, Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 44% shooting from the field. He emerged as the top shot creator for Illinois, displaying three-level scoring abilities and a knack for operating in the pick-and-roll.
The way Jakucionis is able to burst at any given moment, but also decelerate to separate defenders, reminds many of Luka Doncic, however, he's more comparable to Goran Dragic. Houston could draft him to fill the backup point guard spot and develop on the bench as a solid facilitator and scorer.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Richardson is a bit of a risk standing at 6 feet without shoes. The undersized point guard didn't receive many minutes early on at Michigan State, but that quickly changed toward the end of the season.
The Denver native took off in the second half of the season, finishing with averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and an impressive 41.2% from deep. The Rockets' biggest need is in three-point shooting, and Richardson would definitely help with that.
The questions surrounding the 19-year-old are his defense and playmaking. He doesn't facilitate much despite being a 6-foot point guard, and his frame doesn't scream defensive potential. However, if he can iron those out, Richardson could be a scary weapon on Houston's bench.
Egor Demin, BYU
Demin is one of the most intriguing talents in this year's draft. The Russian point-forward has a great frame for his position, standing 6-foot-8 without shoes with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Similar to Jakucionis, he posed top-five projections at the start of the season, but his stats were slightly underwhelming compared to other top prospects.
Nevertheless, his frame and play style should have scouts salivating. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his freshman season at BYU, displaying great playmaking and scoring abilities.
The only concerns with Demin are whether or not he can be an aggressive scorer and his shooting abilities. He shot just 27.3% from deep for the Cougars and was more of a floor general than a scorer. However, the Rockets could use Demin's playmaking on offense, and there's always room to develop a jumper at 19.
